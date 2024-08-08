Cameron Brink relies on her "lucky braids" for match success.

Cameron Brink nearly always wears her hair in braids for a basketball match

The 22-year-old sports star plays for the Los Angeles Sparks of the Women's National Basketball Association and often puts her blonde hair into two plaits even though she has thought about getting a cut in more recent times.

She told UsWeekly: "I definitely think those [braids] are lucky. I do wanna kind of chop it ’cause it’s not the healthiest right now. I don’t think I could pull off a bob, but I will cut off a couple inches and let it grow."

In terms of makeup, Cameron - who was was named the most valuable player at the the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup after leading her team to victory - also explained that she does a "quick" makeup routine before she takes to the court but doesn't want to play with "too much" caked on her skin, although she would like to be a little bit more feminine in the future.

She said:"I wanna be a little more girly. Even though I'm already very feminine, lean into the girliness more. I do a pretty quick makeup routine. I don’t like to play with a bunch of stuff on my face."

Meanwhile, Cameron underwent corrective eye surgery during her final year at Stanford and is thrilled because now she can use designer glasses simply a an accessory if she chooses to do so.

She said: "The other day I had on some clear Gucci glasses [before a game] If I wear them they can be more of a fashion choice rather than functional. It’s been amazing. [The surgery] has been really life changing."