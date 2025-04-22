John Cena has had a hair transplant.

John Cena has had a hair transplant after being bullied over his bald spots

The 47-year-old wrestling legend noticed "so many bald spot signs" so decided to take action, but will not reveal who he went to for treatment until his "flowing locks" have come in.

Speaking during a public taping of 'The Pat McAfee Show', he said: "Hopeuflly in a couple of months it will look better. I'm going out with huge, long hair. But I can't grow a moustache!

"There's no shame in that, I got a problem, I tried to fix it. And I'm not gonna tell you who did it because I'm still waiting for it to get better. Once it gets better and I've got the flowing locks, I'll be like 'Yo, go to this guy!' It's a work-in-progress.

"I just thought there were so many bald spot signs. So when you get it and your hair falls out, the new ones have to grow and the old ones fall out. "

The WWE star went for his hair transplant towards the end of last year and claimed that his friends and fans had been bullying him over his hair loss as he noted that the issue was something he and many other men "can't control".

He said: "So in January, February, I had it in November, that's when I came here with half a skinhead. Thank you for being so aware of my needs and emotions because you guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can't control. 'Hey dude, you don't look good enough out there' That's what I'm saying. This isn't cool, you guys aren't cool.

"In unison, you chant and make me feel small and embarrass me. That's not fair, I can't control that. It happens to seven out of 10 dudes. "