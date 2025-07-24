Zoe Saldana has joined Cartier as a brand ambassador.

Zoe Saldana is a new brand ambassador for Cartier

The 47-year-old actress has been collaborating with the French jewellery for years now, and the company has described the development as an "exciting new chapter".

Cartier's chief marketing officer Arnaud Carrez told WWD: "[Her appointment] celebrates a relationship that has grown over many years and marks an exciting new chapter — one defined by shared creativity and bold expression.

“Her talent, grace and effortless elegance have long resonated with the maison.”

The brand added that this culmination of their past collaborations represents "a shared bold creativity".

Meanwhile, Zoe is "honoured" to be taking on a greater role with the company.

She said: “I am honored to become an ambassador for Cartier, following many years of warm collaboration.

“I have long been an admirer of the maison’s boundary-breaking savoir faire that creates incredible pieces of wearable art, and I look forward to continuing this special relationship.”

When it comes to her beauty approach, Zoe recently admitted she's a "sucker" for lip plumpers, and she usually keeps at least "four or five" lip glosses in her hand bag at all times.

When asked to list the contents of her purse, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "[There's] at least four or five lip glosses. In the early 2000s and I was introduced to lip plumpers. I am a sucker for them.

"I love anything that makes my lips feel tingly! And moisturizer. California can be a really dry place. We love the sun, but there’s the perils of sunny California means that your lips are sometimes on the dry side. I like to have a variation of a moisturizer."

Zoe previously revealed one of her favourite lip products is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

In a video filmed for Vogue India, she explained: "My lips are always chapped so right now I'm using a really good lip balm."