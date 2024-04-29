The Royal Family has long been arbiters of fashion, from the iconic ensembles of the late Princess Diana to the colourblock pieces of the late Queen Elizabeth II. It’s clear that the world has eyes trained on every detail of their sartorial choices: the “Kate Middleton effect” boosted the UK economy by a staggering £163.1 million in 2015, and Princess Charlotte will be raking in more than £3 billion for the economy.

But as fashion trends come and go, one accessory has remained a staple across Royal Family members for decades: sunglasses, which provide protection during their many outings while adding a touch of modernity and relatable ‘coolness’ to their looks. Over time, they have cultivated a few favourites. Here are the brands that have earned the royal seal of approval.

Prince William

FINLAY

The independent British eyewear brand has been frequently spotted on the nose bridge of one HRH Prince of Wales at various sporting events. Prince William was photographed in FINLAY Marshall sunglasses in the Smoke colourway at the Wimbledon Men's Final in July this year. Designed in London and handmade from luxury Italian Mazzucchelli acetate, the frames’ timeless rectangular shape and contrasting colours bring a fresh layer to the royal ensemble. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wore the brand’s Percy Light Tortoise Sunglasses during her first public appearance as a couple with Harry, Duke of Sussex. For his part, Harry was recently spotted at the Formula 1 Grand Prix wearing the same Marshall sunglasses as his brother.

Prince William & Princess Kate

Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban is a brand that has made its mark on history, with its styles worn by countless iconic public figures in the same decade as the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II. It’s positioned itself as a fashion touchstone of innovation and style, and today, Ray-Ban sunglasses continue that long tradition while offering 100% UVA and UVB protection to shield eyes from the sun's rays. From the brand, the Original Wayfarer Classic is a royal favourite across the board due to its unmistakable shape and timeless design. Princess Diana wore them first in 1990, while Kate – well-beloved for re-wearing pieces – has sported the same Wayfarers in a light brown gradient on multiple occasions since 2016. Prince William and Prince Harry were spotted wearing the same Wayfarers side-by-side during the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

Oliver Peoples

The Sussexes are huge fans of the American heritage eyewear brand and have been spotted in various pairs. During the 2022 Invictus Games for wounded and injured servicemen and women – of which the Duke is the founder and patron – he wore the Finley Esq style in Semi-Matte Sable Tortoise. The Duchess was seen in the O’Malley model in 2017 as she cheered her husband on during a charity polo match. Seeing as the couple now live in California, the same state Oliver Peoples was born in, it appears they’re carrying the West Coast spirit even into their eyewear.

In today’s rapidly modernising world, the Royal Family cannot afford to be viewed as an archaic product of its time. Sunglasses are just one way they have endeared themselves to the public, especially since they opt for affordable or independent brands that commoners could pick up, too. It won’t be long before another pair of sunnies gets the Midas Touch from a British royal – and inevitably sells out.