When it comes to UV Rays and protection from them, I am serious.

Best sunscreen for Black skin

I have spent countless hours in store aisles and far too much money to find the SPF perfect for me and my skin.

Bond Sands, Nivea, Garnier, French brands - you name it, I have tried it.

There is nothing more disheartening than finding a sunscreen, putting it on and looking ashy.

Now, after years of searching, I have a few trusted brands and SPF products that come in handy.

So here are four SPFs every Black girl needs to know about.

La Roche Posay Invisible Fluid/ Oil Control (8.5/10)

The French brand is known for its dermatologically-led formulas, and its SPF is no different.

La Roche Posay’s oil control is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin and a personal favourite of mine.

Leaving the face looking dewy without producing extra oil, this SPF has become my go-to.

While it does not leave a white cast, my advice is to test the product with your moisturiser to see if it mixes well.

If not, my recommendation is to use the Invisible Fluid sunscreen from the same brand.

Supergoop Invisible Sunscreen (9/10)

Now available in Boots, Supergoop has some of the best sunscreens for Black skin.

My personal favourite is the brand’s Unseen Sunscreen, and with different types of SPFs, including one with a glowy finish, Supergoop is perfect for darker skin.

Having used this SPF, the only downside I found is that there wasn’t enough of it for the price I paid.

Comparing it to the La Roche Posay SPFs, you get twice as much product for less than half of the price.

Between the two, I think it just comes down to preference in terms of texture, with the La Roche-Posay being more liquid than Supergoop products.

Garnier Invisible Protect (7/10)

More on the affordable side, Garnier’s Invisible Protect is the perfect starter sunscreen for someone new to skincare or children.

Packaged in a spray bottle, this SPF is easy to reapply and perfect for days on the beach.

If you are looking for a sunscreen for the body and do not want to break the bank, this is, in my opinion, one of the best and most affordable SPFs on the market that does not leave a white cast.

Bondi Sands (6.5/10)

Despite recent criticism over its effectiveness, Bondi Sands was the first ever sunscreen I bought that did not leave a white cast.

While not the best in terms of protection, it is still good at fighting UV rays.

However, I would not recommend it if you have oily skin because Bondi Sands is already a more oil-based product compared to other SPFs.

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

