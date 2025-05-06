“I think it’s going to be very impactful, and potent, and surprisingly, very emotional, ” Colman Domingo said ahead of last night’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” MET Gala theme, and it was.

Coleman Domingo wears Valentino at the Met 2025

The 2025 MET Gala did not disappoint. The event kicked off with a tuxedoed choir belting out Tammi Terrell and Marvin Gaye’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, ” to the joyful approval of Anna Wintour.

Refreshing as it was to see more than tuxes and plain suits from the gentlemen, the women at the 2025 MET Gala were tailored perfectly, and some of the night's best outfits were from our leading ladies.

Before we reveal our list of the best dressed from yesterday, here are some honourable mentions: Sabrina Carpenter rocked the no-pants look in custom Louis Vuiton, Cardi B served a Poison Ivy-inspired look in Burberry, and Gigi Hadid was a golden goddess in custom Miu Miu.

Scroll down for our favourite outfits from the most fashionable night of 2025.

Teyanna Taylor

Teyana Taylor was undoubtedly the best-dressed celebrity at the 2025 MET Gala.

The singer captured the attention of the fashion world when she debuted a bold red look on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum.

A durag, a pimp stick, large flowers and exaggerated shoulder pads, Taylor added her own signature style to the dress code and delivered a look that was both handsome and sexy. Hands down the best dressed of the night.

Lewis Hamilton

Dapper. That was the only way to describe the seven-time Formula One champion last night.

Lewis Hamilton walked the iconic steps in New York in a custom tailcoat that was amped up with embroidery.

Designed by Wales Bonner, the London-based designer creates clothes that celebrate Black culture, which is evident in Hamilton’s look.

The outfit was purely and impeccably dandy.

Zendaya was more tame.

Known for her eye-catching displays at the MET Gala, Zendaya’s outfit for this year’s MET Gala

A well-tailored monochrome white suit and a hat to match, Zendaya delivered a classy and sophisticated look.

Not her most iconic piece to date, but still elevated and stylish as always.

ASAP Rocky

Reportedly designing his piece, ASAP Rocky’s look was a favourite of ours.

The rapper is no stranger to suits and high-fashion tailoring, and his 2025 MET Gala look certainly showed that.

Now, all that’s left is for him to create a collection; one we are sure will be praised, given the outfit the co-chair designed for last night’s event.

Diana Ross

The Queen of Motown Records herself, Diana Ross, delivered a look to add to her collection of iconic outfits.

Ross stunned in a custom dress from Nigerian fashion designer, Ugo Mozie.

This piece from Ross cemented her place in the list of memorable outfits from the MET Gala.

Colman Domingo

The other co-chair must not be forgotten.

One of the few celebrities to have an outfit change, the Oscar nominee took off an oversized blue cape to reveal a patterned blazer.

Colman Domingo is a fashion icon, and last night’s outfit was just that - iconic.

By Vanely Barumire