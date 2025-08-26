Scientists have discovered that cats can develop dementia in a similar way to humans.

Cats can get dementia just like humans, study finds

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh examined the brains of 25 cats that had displayed symptoms of the condition during their lives, including confusion, disrupted sleep and increased vocalisation.

Post-mortem analysis revealed a build-up of amyloid-beta, a toxic protein which is one of the defining features of Alzheimer's disease in humans. The team described the finding as a "perfect natural model for Alzheimer's".

Dr Robert McGeachan, study lead from the University of Edinburgh's Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, said: "Dementia is a devastating disease - whether it affects humans, cats, or dogs. Our findings highlight the striking similarities between feline dementia and Alzheimer's disease in people. This opens the door to exploring whether promising new treatments for human Alzheimer's disease could also help our ageing pets."

The research was carried out in collaboration with scientists from the universities of Edinburgh and California, the UK Dementia Research Institute and Scottish Brain Sciences, with funding from Wellcome and the UK Dementia Research Institute.

Professor Danielle Gunn-Moore, an expert in feline medicine at the vet school, said: "Feline dementia is so distressing for the cat and for its person. It is by undertaking studies like this that we will understand how best to treat them. This will be wonderful for the cats, their owners, people with Alzheimer's and their loved ones."

Signs that your cat might have dementia:

- Sleeping more during the day and pacing or vocalising at night

- Meowing more often or in a different tone than usual

- Appearing disoriented or getting ‘lost’ in familiar places

- Forgetting where the litter tray or food bowl is

- Reduced interest in play or interacting with owners

- Changes in grooming habits, either neglecting or overgrooming