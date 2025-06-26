A top longevity expert believes the dreaded "old person smell" might be wiped out with one simple diet change.

Old person smell

According to Leslie Kenny, founder of Oxford Healthspan, eating mushrooms three to four times a week can help zap the distinct scent that many people associate with ageing.

She told DailyMail.com: “It was the first study to show that this distinct 'old person smell' develops later in life.”

She explained that the scent comes from a compound called 2-nonenal, which forms when skin oils oxidise, a bit like how metal rusts.

"This is akin to those oils 'rusting’. And the problem is made worse by the fact that older adults simply do not turn over their skin cells as rapidly as younger people do. This means the 'rusty' skin piles up and gives off an even stronger scent."

The specialist, who studies healthy ageing compounds which can naturally slow down the effects of ageing, says that the answer could be in your fridge.

"Mushrooms are the perfect food to combat this smell."

The fungi contain two rare natural compounds​, ergothioneine and spermidine​, which may help fight the formation of 2-nonenal from the inside out.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

