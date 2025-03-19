Have you ever spotted that bold ‘B’ logo on everything from oat milk to chocolate bars and beauty products and wondered what it’s all about? If so, you’re not alone. The ‘B’ stands for B Corp, a certification which means that the company behind that product is committed to using its business as a force for good and the good news is that the B Corp logo is popping up more and more in the UK.

The B-Corp Logo

March is B Corp Month, and this year’s theme is 'Generation B', which recognises the new wave of businesses and thought leaders driving positive change. That’s why we asked Samantha Allen, FMCG & Lifestyle Director at The Wilful Group, a certified B Corp agency and the PR team behind many of the B Corp brands you see on the high street, what B Corp really means for you, the shopper.

What Is a B Corp?

Put simply, a B Corp is a business that has been officially certified for meeting some of the highest standards for social and environmental responsibility. This certification goes beyond just recycling or charity contributions; it evaluates everything from how a company treats its workers to its carbon footprint and the ethics of its supply chains. To earn the certification, brands must pass a rigorous review and are reassessed every three years to ensure continuous improvement, so that B Corps continue to drive meaningful, lasting change.

What Does It Actually Mean for You?

For shoppers, that B Corp logo saves you having to investigate every little detail yourself. It means the brand has been independently checked, scored and held accountable for how they treat workers, community, environment and you, their customers.

At a time when ‘greenwashing’ (brands overexaggerating their green credentials without evidence to support) is everywhere, B Corp certification helps cut through the noise. While no business is perfect, the B Corp logo shows a brand that is committed to continuous improvement.

How to Spot It

Throughout B Corp Month, lots of brands will be shouting about their certification, so look out for the logo in-store, online and on social media. You might even spot some limited-edition packaging or special offers to mark the occasion.

So, next time you see that little ‘B’, you’ll know it’s a solid sign that you’re buying from a business that’s genuinely trying to do better - for people and the planet.

From Kitchen Cupboards to Your Bathroom Shelf

Here in the UK, plenty of well-known brands have already joined the B Corp movement. In fact, we have the largest cohort of B Corps in the world. If you’ve ever grabbed a smoothie from innocent, you’ve already supported a B Corp. They’ve been certified since 2018 and have been working to cut down plastic waste, lower emissions and make sure their ingredients are sourced responsibly.

Over in the snack aisle, you might have spotted Tony’s Chocolonely. If you read the label carefully, you will spot the purposeful spelling mistake. Yes, it’s Tony’s Chocolonely This brand is not just about bright packaging and chunky bars, they’re on a mission to end exploitation and modern slavery in the chocolate industry. Their B Corp status means their ethical claims aren’t just marketing, they’ve been independently verified.

And if you’re looking to clean up your act - quite literally - Who Gives a Crap is well worth a look. Since 2012, they’ve been proving that toilet paper can actually do some good. They donate 50% of their profits to charities that build toilets and improve sanitation in communities where safe loos are still a luxury. Every roll is plastic-free, made from sustainable bamboo, and wrapped in colourful, playful paper. Ethical, eco and full of purpose - they really do give a crap

The B Corp badge isn’t only found in the supermarket, it’s making waves in beauty too. Luxury skincare favourite Elemis is proudly B Corp certified, showing that high-performance products can still come with a conscience. From responsible sourcing to reducing environmental impact, Elemis is blending science-led skincare with a genuine commitment to doing better for people and the planet.

Over in fashion, Sojo is another standout brand making waves in the sustainability space. This fashion rental platform is helping customers extend the life of their clothes by offering a convenient, eco-friendly way to rent and wear high-quality items. With a focus on reducing fashion waste and encouraging circularity, Sojo is playing a big part in changing the way we think about ownership and sustainability in fashion.

Finally, Wolf & Badger, the British retailer championing independent designers is proudly B Corp certified. With a focus on sustainable, ethically produced fashion, they’re all about transparency, craftsmanship, and reducing waste. It’s conscious consumerism, made stylish and accessible.

To find out more about what it takes to be a B Corp, visit The Wilful Group.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

