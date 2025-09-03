Gen Z drivers are suffering from "petrol station anxiety" with many too nervous to fill up their own cars, new research has revealed.

Gen Z drivers admit they suffer from 'petrol station anxiety'

A study by online retailer Cazoo, which surveyed 2,000 UK motorists, found that 39% of all drivers struggle with what researchers have dubbed "refuel anxiety". That figure shoots up to 62% for 18 to 24-year-olds, showing a clear generational divide in how motorists feel about a once routine task.

According to The Times, many younger drivers worry about "parking close enough to the pump, choosing the right type of fuel and even operating the nozzle" with confidence.

Half of those surveyed admitted they deliberately let their petrol gauge run "dangerously low" to avoid a trip to the pumps, while a quarter said they had actually run out of fuel altogether on the road. Two thirds of Gen Z drivers confessed they have asked a partner, parent or friend to fill up for them.

Harry Waring, motoring expert at Cazoo, said: "Filling up may seem like a simple, everyday task to many. But our research shows it’s a genuine source of anxiety for millions of drivers, particularly those that are younger or less experienced.

"It’s not just about the rising cost of fuel but also confidence, social pressure and the fear of making a mistake in a public setting."