We are going to talk about one of the most iconic movies that probably everyone loves (at least, I hope so). All the characters are incredibly captivating, and it’s hard to choose between Anne Hathaway’s elegance and Emily Blunt’s stunning performance, but there’s something uniquely compelling about Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly. That unique quality can serve as inspiration for many women today on their path to career success, taking on new challenges, and more.

Miranda Priestly (The Devil Wears Prada)

In this article, we dive into the lessons we can learn from this character. Let’s face it—nothing happens overnight, and becoming the next Ms. Priestly takes effort. But the first step starts here: discovering and recognizing what can become a stepping stone to shaping a stronger, more confident character.

Mastering the Poker Face: Strategic Emotional Control

But what does it actually mean to have a poker face? To answer this question, we need to quickly dive into the world of strategic games, mostly dominated by men. IgnitionCasino’s blog on casino games has several articles about the most important poker skills. Some of them are well known, others less so—but one that’s highly relevant here is widely recognized: control your emotions.

Having a poker face doesn’t mean hiding your worries; it means being able not to worry because you know you’re in control, and everything can turn in your favor.

In other words, maintaining a poker face is about emotional control – not letting your fear, anger, or excitement show on the surface. Miranda Priestly epitomizes this composure – she stays calm under pressure, never resorting to outbursts or tears – and studies confirm that leaders who manage their emotions make better decisions under stress.

Emotional control isn’t simply about masking feelings – it’s about truly governing them. As psychologist Daniel Goleman observes, even a high IQ won’t help if you can’t manage your own disruptive emotions. By not flinching when problems arise – a missed deadline, a setback, even a personal crisis – Miranda keeps the upper hand. Keeping your cool also protects your reputation. Losing your temper can quickly earn you a reputation for being “unstable” or overly emotional (a stigma that often hits women harder), whereas staying steady under pressure signals confidence and competence.

The Power of Quiet Confidence: Owning Your Authority with Poise

Miranda Priestly never needs to raise her voice to assert dominance – she doesn’t have to. One striking aspect of her character is how quietly confident she is. The film’s screenplay even notes: “She’s not yelling. She never yells.” Yet her soft, cold tone and steely gaze instill more respect than any shouting could. This exemplifies the power of quiet confidence. Instead of over-explaining or pleading, Miranda states her expectations bluntly (“That’s all.”) and assumes compliance. For women, learning to project assured authority – sometimes without a lot of words – can be an effective way to command respect.

Research shows women often face a double bind in assertiveness: be forceful and risk being labeled “bossy,” or be accommodating and be seen as weak. Miranda demonstrates that assertiveness, when combined with ability, gets results. She sets uncompromising standards and expects her team to deliver flawlessly, and she makes swift decisions without second-guessing. Assertiveness simply means expressing yourself directly and confidently – a firm, self-assured stance – and cultivating it can help women be taken more seriously at work.

Most of us aren’t as intimidating as Miranda, but the lesson is to own your power unapologetically. That means speaking up with confidence, setting clear boundaries, and not over-apologizing. As Amy Cuddy advises, “Don’t fake it till you make it. Fake it till you become it.” – in other words, if you don’t feel confident yet, act as if you are and eventually you will become it.

Style as Strategy: The Psychology of Power Dressing

Finally, we can’t talk about Miranda Priestly without mentioning style. As the editor of a high-fashion magazine, Miranda’s wardrobe is impeccable. But her style is more than vanity – it’s part of her power. She understands that appearance can speak volumes about one’s confidence and status. Indeed, people form impressions of competence within milliseconds based on attire, and one study found the same face was rated much more competent wearing “rich” (put-together) clothing than when wearing dowdy outfits.

Miranda uses fashion as a form of personal branding – and even if your field isn’t fashion, the goal isn’t to wear luxury labels, but to develop a signature style that projects professionalism and self-assurance. Psychologist Dr. Caroline Mair puts it simply: “Fashion is psychology.” Our clothing acts like a “second skin” — a reflection of who we are that affects how we feel and how others see us. When you dress with intention, it can shift your mindset. Feeling polished and put-together often leads to more confident body language.

In conclusion, Miranda Priestly’s persona offers useful insights. Keeping a poker face under pressure shows emotional control and resilience. Projecting quiet confidence helps establish authority without bluster. And using style strategically influences both your self-confidence and others’ perceptions. Applying these principles can help you navigate professional challenges successfully. It’s proof that often the most powerful voice is the one that doesn’t need to shout.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

