We all know how it feels to see “You've Got a Match!” and then wonder for days what will happen next. Surprisingly, celebrities are the same way. Athletes, Bachelor alums, and other celebrities have met their partners online, whether they used a dating app or just slid into the direct messages. Some of these couples are no longer together, but the internet is to thank for their once-blooming relationships. If two-thirds of the Jonas Brothers can meet somebody online, well, so can you! Remember this the next time you want to delete your dating app, log off of social media, and throw your phone out the nearest window.

Couples

1. Gabrielle Union and Jonathan Owens

The Olympic dancer chatted with NFL player Jonathan Owens through direct message (DM). Since 2020, they've been spending a great time together. Two years after they met, on Valentine's Day, they got engaged.

2. Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland

Sarah, who stars on Modern Family, told the Bachelor in Paradise waiter on Twitter that she had a crush on him, which is how she met her now-fiance. Fans can still read the flirty message that came after and led to their sweet love story.

3. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

To get Priyanka's attention, Nick had to do more than just send her a direct message. He texted Graham Rogers, her co-star on Quantico, “Priyanka. Is. Wow,” and Rogers replied on Twitter (yes, Twitter!): “I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.” This is how their story has started.

4. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

One more A-tier celebrity can thank the internet for meeting his wife. Joe Jonas mentioned that many of their friends knew each other and had been trying to set them up for a long time. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue,” Sophie said.

5. Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine

Adam and Behati didn't meet on dating apps or social media. Instead, they got an email out of the blue. In the beginning, the lead singer of Maroon 5 asked the model to be in his music video. Even though she couldn't accept that job, they kept messaging each other for a few weeks until they finally met in person. They got married and now have two kids. “It was so easy to talk to each other that we kind of fell in love over email,” Behati told Porter.

6. Blake Lively and Vanessa Hudgens

You can forget about Instagram; these two met on Zoom in a video meditation group. After that, Vanessa sent the Pittsburgh Pirates star a direct message. “I fully just slid into his direct messages and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move,” Drew Barrymore said.

7. Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore

Taylor Goldsmith, lead singer of Dawes, reached out to her after she shared a picture of her favorite track from the band on Instagram. “We emailed each other, then went on a date, and the rest is history,” she told People about the man she now married.

8. Travis Mills and Madelaine Petsch

Even though the actor and musician-turned-MTV show aren't together anymore, Facebook is what brought them together for three years. Travis tried out for the part of Jughead Jones on Riverdale but didn't get the part. However, when he heard that Madelaine got the show, he sent her a message of congratulations, and things got heated.

9. Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman

It's very funny that the host of Catfish is dating someone online. Nev followed Laura on Instagram to try to get her attention, even after being catfished in public. It worked, and when she liked a picture of his dirt bike, he asked, “Wanna go for a ride?”

10. Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch

The comic and the singer were together for two years before their relationship ended in 2017. Amy and Vanessa Bayer, who used to be on Saturday Night Live, made profiles on a famous dating app. In her book The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, she wrote, “Vanessa and I posted our profiles at the same time and scream-giggled like little girls.” She and Ben were matched in 40 minutes.

Online Dating Works!

We have no doubt about that! But you have to work hard, even if you're a famous person. There are a lot of different ways that celebrities have found love online. Lots of them have been in public relationships with other stars, but some have dated people who aren't famous and kept their relationships much more private. Some celebrities have even had good luck with dating apps. Now, you know their names and love stories.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

