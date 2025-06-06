Recognised for its diverse and lively party scene, Leeds has become the epicentre of West Yorkshire, making it perfect for an unforgettable girls' night out.

Best night out in Leeds

Whether you're a fan of unique craft cocktails, DIY experiences, boogying on down or chilling with some games, here's our top 5 guide for the best girls’ night out.

Stocks on the Rocks

The perfect way to kick start your weekend, Manahatta on Greek Street, nestled in the heart of the city, hosts a live New York Stock Exchange-inspired market night every Friday from 6-10 pm.

With drink prices increasing or decreasing based on demand, it's the perfect way to try something new - or test your loyalty to classic favourites like the Espresso Martini or a Cherry Cosmo.

To make things even better, the night also features random market crashes where every drink plummets to its lowest price, making it a race against time to get your hands on whatever takes your fancy.

Brimming with good vibes and alive to the thrill of trading, why not give this thriller a go?!

Ninja Warrior UK

Located in Seacroft just outside the centre of Leeds, Ninja Warriors’ obstacle and inflatable course is the perfect setting for an active and competitive night out and an excuse to be big kids for the evening.

With prices starting from just £13.95 for an hour session, get ready to climb, jump, wobble and flip your way to victory, and even be crowned the ultimate Ninja Warrior.

Also home to a quick stop cafe and a few video games, why not give this unique experience a go next time you're craving more adventure than just the local bar?

Barbers by day, Speakeasy by night

Tucked away beneath the Lord’s Barbering shop in Leeds’ Grand Arcade, the studio transforms into a bustling underground speakeasy known as the Domino Club in the evening.

Featuring live Jazz, Blues, Funk and Soul music, this intimate hidden gem provides the perfect excuse to bust out the redundant cocktail dresses clinging to the back of your wardrobe.

For those with a more classic style

Home to an invigorating, breathtaking and boundary-abolishing art piece, the Leeds Playhouse serves as the perfect night out spot for those interested in a more classic and dramatic scene.

Far cry from the lively atmosphere of a bar or club in possibly the best way, this underrated venue hosts everything from workshops and comedy nights to Northern Ballet showcases and classic titles such as Les Misérables.

The Playhouse hosts at least one of each production's shows in an adaptive format with BSL interpretations, touch tours and audio descriptions, just a few of many ways they bring theatre and dance to all.

Also home to multiple bars and eateries, why stop when the shows do?

Not just a meal

Hidden almost out of sight on Belgrave Street, inches from the Belgrave Canteen and Music Hall, Teppanyaki brings a whole new Japanese eating experience to the city.

Teppanyaki translates to iron hot plate, to fry or grill, and as the name suggests, eating here is less a meal, more a unique dining experience with the heat dialled up to ten.

Combining theatrics, jaw-dropping tricks and classical training, chefs here prepare meals directly at each table with a range of menus available depending on your budget and fancy.

Reservations advised to avoid disappointment, take this as your sign to get a girls' night in the diary ASAP.