It may have traditionally been a male-led pastime, but there are now plenty of women that are famously fanatical about fishing. This is part of a huge cultural shift towards the promotion of outdoor activities, as often seen on social media.

Fisherwomen landing their catch

Fishing has blown up in popular culture in recent years, and now well-known female figures are inspiring more women to pick up the rods. This could start a new trend where a greater number of women’s fishing groups and societies emerge.

Fishing Is Huge in Popular Culture

There’s been a notable rise in interest in fishing in recent years in general, and this is highlighted by trends in popular culture. You no longer need to live near a lake or river to be able to get into the activity, with various online games and apps giving people a taste of what it’s like.

The Big Bass Splash slot is a good indicator of this emerging interest in fishy themes, as it’s one of the most played titles in the online casino industry. Indeed, it’s now part of a sprawling franchise that includes other titles such as Big Bass Bonanza Megaways and Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake.

There are various other mobile offerings that inspire people to get into fishing too. Monster Fishing 2024, for instance, allows people to catch fish on their phones. There are also apps that teach people more about fishing in a straightforwardly informative way, such as Deep Dive and the FishAngler mobile app.

The Famous Female Faces Who Fish

There are a few icons in popular culture who are helping to encourage more women to fish, and some of the names may surprise you. Avril Levigne is one singer who’s known for enjoying an outdoorsy lifestyle. The Canadian has often spoken of how she grew up fishing and hunting with her family, and she has been spotted enjoying her time in nature by publications such as CelebMafia.

Michelle Obama is another famous figure who has long championed outdoor activities. She encourages people to get into a range of pursuits in nature, including archery and fishing. Her husband, Barack Obama has promoted similar activities, and even appeared on the celebrity survival programme, Running With Bear Grylls.

Inspiring More Women to Get into Angling

There are various other prominent women who are known to love fishing, with plenty of huge names in the sport of angling as well. For instance, April Vokey has hosted various fishing shows, and also founded Fly Gal Ventures. The company is aimed at getting more women into fly fishing.

These public figures, along with many other female fishing influencers, are inspiring more women to follow suit and get into a hobby that was once associated with men. People are enjoying it as a way to unwind and relax in nature, and have found it to be a great way to connect with other likeminded people too.

As fishing becomes even more engrained in mainstream culture, there are likely to be many other famous women promoting it. It’s time for more people to try it out so they can see what all the fuss is about.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

