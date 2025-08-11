Motorists over the age of 70 could face a ban from the roads if they fail compulsory eye tests under new driving laws for England and Wales.

Older motorists targeted

The proposals come after an inquest into four deaths caused by drivers with poor eyesight saw a coroner slam the UK’s licensing system as the "laxest in Europe".

A government source told The Times ministers felt they had a "responsibility" to start cutting road traffic accidents again.

They said: "It cannot be right that one person is killed or seriously injured on our roads every 18 minutes. Just think of the impact on those people and their families. We cannot sit by and simply do nothing."

Britain is one of only three countries to rely on drivers self-reporting visual problems that could affect their ability behind the wheel.

Edmund King, president of the AA, defended older motorists, insisting those over 70 "are still relatively safe". But he admitted that compulsory tests would be "a small price to pay" for improving safety.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today: "When you look at road deaths the big peaks are with young, new drivers and then older drivers - although older drivers it does tend to be those over 80 and 85".

The government is also looking at mandatory checks for conditions such as dementia and stricter drink-driving limits.

Under the plans, the alcohol limit is set to be reduced from 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath to 22 micrograms – in line with the current rules in Scotland.