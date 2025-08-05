Motorists aged 70 and above could soon be forced to take compulsory eyesight and cognitive tests before being allowed to stay on the road.

Strict tests for all over 70's

The move - which is being pushed by campaigners - would see all drivers aged 70 and over undergo strict checks when renewing their licence.

According to Birmingham Live, Siobhan Thomas, a Partner in the Serious Injury Team at law firm Hugh James, has been leading the call for tougher rules to make sure older drivers remain safe and capable behind the wheel.

At present, motorists must renew their licence every three years once they hit 70, filling in a self-assessment form declaring any medical conditions that could affect their driving. But there is no legal requirement for an eye test or medical check unless concerns are raised.

Ms Thomas said: “Depending on your responses to the self-assessment questionnaire, you may be required to undergo a medical assessment to assess your fitness to drive.

“These assessments are conducted by healthcare professionals, often your GP or a designated medical practitioner. Medical assessments may include vision tests, cognitive assessments, and discussions about specific health conditions that could affect your ability to drive safely.”

She added: “In some cases, drivers aged 70 and above may be asked to take a practical driving test as part of the renewal process. This is more common if there are concerns about your ability to drive safely based on your self-assessment questionnaire or medical assessments.”

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

