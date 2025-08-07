Thousands of Brits have been handed brand-new cars thanks to a £600million-a-year scheme, with some claiming to suffer from constipation, tennis elbow and even drug misuse.

Disability scheme

The Motability programme lets people trade part of their Disability Living Allowance (DLA) or Personal Independence Payment (PIP) for a leased vehicle, powered wheelchair or scooter.

It was set up to support those with severe long-term physical or mental disabilities, but newly released figures suggest the system might be getting taken for a ride.

According to data shared published by Guido Fawkes and reported on by the Daily Mail, 40 cars went to claimants with tennis elbow, 20 vehicles were allocated to people with constipation and 10 more to those suffering from failure to thrive.

The bulk of claims were made under mental health conditions, with over 32,000 vehicles issued to people citing anxiety or depressive disorders.

Meanwhile, 800 cars went to claimants living with obesity, 770 to those with alcohol misuse issues and 220 to individuals battling drug problems.

The figures have raised eyebrows, with critics warning the scheme is being stretched far beyond its intended purpose.

The list of qualifying conditions has also come under renewed scrutiny, with the inclusion of ailments often considered temporary, treatable or lifestyle-related.

Here are some conditions that have qualified people for new cars under the Motability scheme:

1. Tennis elbow (40 cars allocated)

2. Constipation (20 cars)

3. Failure to thrive (10 cars)

4. Anxiety disorders (part of 32,000+ for anxiety/depression)

5. Depressive disorders (see above)

6. Obesity (800 cars)

7. Alcohol misuse (770 cars)

8. Drug misuse (220 cars)