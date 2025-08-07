The Ford Puma has once again claimed the title of the UK’s best-selling car, with more than 26,000 units sold so far this year, and experts say the trend shows no signs of slowing.

The sporty crossover, which blends compact SUV looks with hatchback handling, continues to outpace its rivals, according to the latest data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

But it’s not alone. Britain’s top 10 list is now packed with high-riding SUVs, reflecting a major shift in what drivers want.

Kia’s hugely popular Sportage came in second place, while the Nissan Qashqai - once the nation’s go-to family motor - is back near the top after a surge in June sales.

Tesla’s all-electric Model Y is also powering up the charts, selling more than 4,000 units last month and cementing its place as the UK’s most popular EV.

Here’s how the UK’s best-sellers look for 2025 so far:

1. Ford Puma – 26,355 sold

A mix of style, affordability and mild-hybrid tech has helped the Puma stay ahead of the pack. A new Gen‑E electric version is expected later this year.

2. Kia Sportage – over 19,000 sold

This spacious, reliable SUV continues to impress families, thanks to its long warranty and hybrid options.

3. Nissan Qashqai – 21,000 sold

A British-built favourite that regained the monthly crown in June with 5,008 registrations.

4. Tesla Model Y – 4,181 sold in June

The top-selling electric car in the UK. Its minimalist design and long range make it a favourite with early adopters and families alike.

5. MG HS – 3,567 sold in June

One of the most affordable SUVs on the market, with generous kit and a strong value proposition.

6. Vauxhall Corsa – 3,583 sold in June

The only supermini holding its own in the SUV-heavy top 10. Its electric version is also gaining traction.

7. Nissan Juke – 3,278 sold in June

Stylish and compact, the Juke continues to appeal to younger drivers and city-goers.

8. Volkswagen Golf – around 3,295 sold in June

A timeless choice. The Golf continues to attract loyal buyers, especially in sportier trims.

9. Peugeot 2008 – 3,212 sold in June

A small SUV with big flair, it’s quickly becoming a go-to for those wanting something different.

10. MINI Hatch – 3,095 sold in June

Still turning heads, the MINI remains a hit with UK motorists thanks to its retro looks and fun drive.

Despite the electric boom, petrol and hybrid crossovers remain the backbone of Britain’s car market.