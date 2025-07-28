Toyota Hilux owners are being warned to increase their defences after it emerged the pickup has become Britain’s most stolen new motor.

Most stolen new car

New Government stats analysed by insurance pros QuestGates show thefts of the humble workhorse soared a staggering 549% in 2024 compared to the year before, with 584 disappearing from driveways and forecourts across the country.

It marks a shift in the criminal underworld’s favourite targets, with Land Rover’s notorious Range Rover Evoque dropping out of the top 10 entirely, thanks to beefed-up security systems fitted by the brand in recent models.

Philip Swift, technical director at QuestGates, told the Telegraph: “JLR deserves huge credit for security upgrades which are apparently highly effective in deterring the professional criminals who target new cars. Fewer thefts mean fewer claims, lower costs and better outcomes for policyholders.”

Thieves are thought to be shifting their focus due to high demand for British motors abroad.

Richard Billyeald from Thatcham Research said: “Top destinations for stolen UK vehicles include the Democratic Republic of Congo, UAE, Cyprus, Jamaica and Georgia, driven by global shortages of car parts, high vehicle desirability and geopolitical disruption.”

Toyota ​explained that they are pumping cash into fighting the problem. A spokesperson said: “Toyota GB has invested millions of pounds in a variety of solutions that help protect cars from theft. These include protective plates, immobilisers, blockers and trackers.

“Our anti-theft measures form part of a nationwide customer care offering. Owners can contact their local dealer to establish whether their model would benefit from additional security devices.”

Five ways to keep your car safer in Britain:

1. Fit a steering wheel lock. Old-school but effective, it deters thieves in a hurry.

2. Install a tracking device; it helps police recover your motor if it is taken.

3. Keep keys in a Faraday pouch. It is essentially a small bag that blocks electromagnetic fields.

4. Park in well-lit, busy areas as this makes your car a harder target.

5. Upgrade to dealer-approved security kits. Ask your manufacturer for the latest anti-theft add-ons.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

