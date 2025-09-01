Campaigners are urging cities to introduce Paris-style parking charges for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) as a means of reducing congestion, emissions and making space for other road users.​ Last year, the French capital tripled parking fees for SUVs, from €6 (£5.20) to €18 (£15.60) an hour in the city centre, in a bid to "put off drivers and free up space".

Campaigners push for higher parking charges for SUVs

The number of large cars on the streets of English cities has seen a dramatic rise in recent years, now standing at ten times higher than two decades ago. This increase has sparked concerns over the impact on air pollution, traffic congestion and the risks posed to pedestrians and cyclists.

According to environmental campaign group Clean Cities, SUVs are also contributing to the growing issue of "car spreading", where their sheer size makes it increasingly difficult for drivers to find parking.

Oliver Lord, UK Head of the group, told Sky News: "It is only fair that those vehicles that do more damage pay a fair share of the cost that society has to pick up."

He added: "If we want cities that are safer for children and allow us all to move around easier, we need to take action."

The Clean Cities Campaign is pushing for cities to transition to zero-emission vehicles by 2030, a target that is becoming more urgent as SUVs continue to dominate global car sales. In 2024, SUVs made up a staggering 54% of all cars sold worldwide, according to GlobalData.

Industry figures are quick to argue that not all SUVs are making emissions worse. Mike Hawes, from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT, told the BBC that "around two in five of these new vehicle models are zero-emission, as their body type is well-suited to electrification, offering longer battery ranges that help with concerns over charging accessibility."