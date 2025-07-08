Nissan is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles due to a potentially serious engine fault that could lead to crashes.

Nissan cars

The car giant has identified a possible manufacturing defect in certain engine components, which could​ lead it to fail entirely. Affected vehicles include some of Nissan’s best-selling models in recent years.

The recall affects the 2021–2024 Nissan Rogue, 2019–2020 Nissan Altima, 2019–2022 Infiniti QX50, and 2022 Infiniti QX55. All models are fitted with either a 1.5-litre three-cylinder or 2.0-litre four-cylinder variable compression turbo engine.

In a statement published on the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, Nissan confirmed: “The engine bearings may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine failure.”

The company added that the issue may cause “engine damage or complete failure, increasing the risk of a crash”.

​T​he Japanese carmaker says authorised dealers will inspect the engine oil pan for metal debris and, if necessary, repair or replace the engine at no cost to customers.

The recall is the latest blow for the struggling ​company, which is facing mounting financial pressures.

Nissan ​has recently reported losses of over £4 billion in its last financial year. In response, the firm’s newly appointed CEO has already announced plans to cut hundreds of jobs at its UK factory as part of a wider cost-cutting strategy.

According to Reuters, the company has also asked suppliers across Britain and the EU to accept delays in payments. Emails seen by the news agency reportedly show Nissan attempting to ease short-term cash flow by postponing supplier settlements.

The recall adds further pressure on the brand at a time when it's already scrambling to stabilise operations and reassure investors.

Owners of affected models are being urged to contact their local dealer or visit the NHTSA website to check if their vehicle is included in the recall.