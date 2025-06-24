Ford has recalled almost 200,000 of its Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs after discovering a fault that could leave rear passengers trapped inside.

Ford Mustang recall

The issue affects 197,432 vehicles built between 2021 and 2025. A software glitch means the electronic door latches can stop working when the 12-volt battery drops below 8.4 volts, making it impossible to open the doors from inside.

The ​American National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said: "In the event of a low battery charge, the electronic door latches may remain locked once the driver or front passenger exits and shuts the door, possibly trapping someone who is unable to use the inside door release handles, such as a child in the back seat.”

A spokesperson for Ford added: "Passengers need to pull the interior door handle once to unlock and then pull a second time to open the door when there isn’t enough power for the electronic feature to operate normally."

As a precaution, Ford has halted sales of new Mustang Mach-E models at dealerships until the software update is ready. The company says it will begin notifying affected owners, with free updates provided at dealerships.

A full software remedy is expected to be available by September.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

