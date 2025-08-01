Millions of motorists could be owed compensation over "mis-sold car finance deals", with a landmark Supreme Court ruling expected to open the floodgates to billions in claims.

Car Finance your rights

The UK’s most senior judges are expected to rule on Friday (01.08.25) whether to uphold a decision that found hidden commission payments to car dealers were unlawful. The judgment could have far-reaching consequences across the finance industry.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said it will announce how a redress scheme will work once the Supreme Court hands down its verdict.

Around nine in ten new cars are bought on finance, meaning the decision could trigger claims from drivers who unknowingly paid inflated interest rates.

At the centre of the scandal are so-called discretionary commission arrangements (DCAs), which were banned in 2021. These allowed dealers to "manipulate interest rates" on Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and Hire Purchase deals in return for bigger payouts from lenders.

The more interest the customer paid, the higher the commission for the dealer - a practice that remained hidden from buyers.

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis warned the ruling could send shockwaves through the wider economy.

He said: "This decision could have ramifications across the economy, far beyond car finance.

"If the Supreme Court does not overturn the Court of Appeal decision, the knock-on effects could be substantial on other forms of lending and the economy. It could shake the foundations of consumer lending (meaning less possible available credit for many)."

The FCA has urged consumers to hold off on signing up with claims management firms or law firms offering help to recover money.

A spokesperson said: "Consumers should be aware that by signing up now with a CMC or law firm, they may end up paying for a service they do not need and having to pay up to 30 per cent in fees out of any award they may receive.”

The car finance sector is second only to mortgages in terms of consumer lending in the UK.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

