British car and van production has slumped to its lowest level for the first half of a year since 1953, in a grim sign of the turmoil battering the nation's once-proud motor industry.

UK car production falls to lowest level since 1953

Fresh figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) paint a bleak picture, with bosses blaming stalled factory lines on uncertainty over tariffs in the US - Britain’s second biggest market for motors.

The chaos, triggered by months of confusion over trade terms, led several manufacturers to slow or even stop output in early 2025. Though a new UK-US tariff deal has since come into effect, industry leaders warn the damage has already been done.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes also raised concerns over the new Government electric vehicle (EV) grant scheme, which has sparked 'chaos' for car firms and buyers.

Ministers announced last week that drivers could bag up to £3,750 to switch to a greener ride, as part of a push to meet tough net zero targets. The cash will only apply to motors with a list price under £37,000, and even then, the level of support is tiered depending on how “environmentally sustainable” the car is.

Chinese and Korean EV models are expected to be excluded from the new discounts, but no formal list has been published, leaving consumers and carmakers scratching their heads.

He said: "The difficulty is, we do not know. Nobody knows, but nobody, not even the government really knows yet, which models and which brands will qualify.

"Right now your dealer cannot tell you whether the model you are considering is eligible."

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told BBC Breakfast he was "very concerned" about the sector, calling it the "jewel in the crown" of British manufacturing.

He stated: "I am very concerned about automotive, the pressures on the system which come from the US trade agenda, but also an incredible increase in capacity from China. It is why as a government we have adopted so many measures specifically around the automotive sector."