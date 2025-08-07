Being stuck behind the wheel could be more than just a traffic headache - it might be making Brits lonelier.

Cars could be making us lonelier

A new study has found a correlation between car dependency and loneliness, especially in areas with poor public transport.

The research by the Social Market Foundation (SMF) revealed that people who rely heavily on driving are more likely to feel isolated, with the problem hitting hardest in rural towns and villages.

The SMF said: “Our first-of-its-kind analysis shows a very clear and statistically significant link between car dependency and loneliness, with results indicating that loneliness increases by 5 per cent for every 20 per cent fall in satisfaction with public transport and active travel.”

“Put another way, failing to provide alternatives to cars is making people more lonely and more isolated.”

While city-dwellers are less affected - thanks to more buses, trains and walking routes - the study suggests that across all UK regions, poor access to public transport is taking a toll on wellbeing.

Author Gideon Salutin said the findings should be a “wake-up call” for politicians to improve non-car options in both towns and the countryside.

The SMF said the government’s £15billion plan for new transport projects could help fight loneliness in places that see the investment. But it warned that’s not enough. Ministers are being urged to bring back lost bus routes in poorer areas and make sure new housing is built with proper transport links.