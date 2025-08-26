A Chinese electric car company has unveiled a new way for motorists to vent their fury without honking, shouting or confronting other drivers on the road.

Road Rage Reliever

Xpeng's 'Road Rage Reliever' lets motorists fire digital emojis at other drivers using an augmented reality display stretched across the windscreen. There is no contact and no damage. Instead a floating angry face or animated shoe appears to blast toward the car that wound you up.

It works via onboard cameras that track nearby vehicles, a customisable steering wheel button and a 3D system that makes each emoji look like it is hovering about thirty feet ahead. The images then appear to explode on the bonnet of the vehicle ahead, mimicking scenes from popular games like Mario Kart.

According to Xpeng boss He Xiaopeng, it is designed to help people "experience civilised frustration". The feature was unveiled in China earlier this month as part of a new interior suite the brand calls Technology Island, which packs a head-up display co-developed with electronics giant Huawei.

However, with distraction already linked to complex touchscreen systems in modern cars, there are serious questions over whether this will ever be deemed fit for European and UK models. Xpeng says "drivers are responsible for judging when it's safe to use" the new tool.

The move comes as road rage continues to plague British roads. A recent survey found 81 per cent of motorists have experienced some form of rage, with one in five admitting they have actually left their vehicle to confront another driver. Men aged between 25 and 44 are the most likely group to confess to such behaviour, while Warrantywise figures show nearly 40 per cent of UK drivers were caught up in incidents last year alone.

Xpeng entered the UK market in February, one of several Chinese marques making a play for British buyers.