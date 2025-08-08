Motorists across the UK have been left high and dry as Citroën's parent company Stellantis continues to blunder through a car recall triggered by a potentially deadly airbag fault.

Stellantis

Consumer group Which? has criticised the firm's handling of the crisis as "chaotic" and demanded urgent action to fix the fault or offer stranded drivers proper compensation.

Stellantis issued a nationwide "do not drive" order on 20 June, affecting around 120,000 Citroën and DS vehicles fitted with Takata airbags. The inflators in the airbags, already the subject of a global safety scandal, can degrade over time and lead to potentially fatal consequences.

The company insists the recall is being rolled out in stages, but garages and dealerships claim they have been left completely overwhelmed. Many are now warning they will not be able to fix affected cars until well into 2026.

In the meantime, thousands of owners have been forced off the road, unable to sell, drive or insure their vehicles. Drivers who ignore the order risk fines, points on their licence or a driving ban.

Which? said it had been contacted by "many distressed drivers" facing mounting costs and disruption. One mother of a premature baby said she could no longer get to vital hospital appointments. Another woman caring for her terminally ill husband said she was now forking out to hire cars and taxis just to get to treatment.

The watchdog warned the current lack of clarity over compensation was causing "major upheaval" for people who depend on their cars and have no alternative options.

A Which? spokesperson said: "Stellantis must urgently confirm it will pay compensation for alternative transport, as well as offer practical solutions such as offering at-home repairs or towing affected cars to garages. If not, many people will see no alternative but to continue driving cars that are potentially very dangerous."