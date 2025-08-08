Victims of car finance mis-selling are likely to get less than £950 per deal under a new compensation scheme proposed by the financial watchdog.

Drivers affected by car finance scandal

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealed plans to consult on a mass redress scheme after the Supreme Court ruled that hidden commissions on car loans were not unlawful, slashing hopes for millions of motorists hoping for big payouts.

However, the door was left open for claims on larger commission deals that were deemed "unfair" by the Court, with the FCA confirming millions could still be eligible.

The proposed scheme, which could cost the industry between £9bn and £18bn, is set to kick off next year with the first payouts expected then. But officials have warned it is "hard to estimate precisely at this stage the total cost to industry of the scheme".

Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis issued a warning against going through claims management companies, saying the planned redress programme will likely see lenders contacting you directly. From there, eligible consumers could either get an automatic payout or be asked to opt in to have their case reviewed.

He explained: "I believe it'd be best for consumers and the industry to have clarity, consistency and transparency, get on with this and get past it."

He added: "Personally, I'd wait until we know what the redress scheme will include, but it's up to you."