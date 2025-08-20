Brits heading out on the road with their furry friends have been warned they could face hefty fines and even voided insurance claims if pets are not properly restrained.

Drivers risk fines and voided insurance if pets are not strapped in

UK law states that animals must be transported safely to prevent distractions and accidents, with drivers risking fines, penalty points and invalid policies if they fail to comply.

Charlotte Wilkinson, from ALA Insurance, told Insurance Edge: "It’s not just about avoiding fines, keeping pets properly restrained is a vital safety measure to prevent accidents and ensure insurance claims remain valid. If an accident occurs due to an unrestrained pet, some insurers may refuse to cover damages. What’s more, any fines or penalties because of this could lead to higher insurance premiums later down the line, too."

Rule 57 of the Highway Code states that pets must be suitably restrained while in a vehicle, either with a seatbelt harness, pet carrier, dog cage or guard. If an unrestrained animal causes a driver to lose control, they could be hit with a careless or dangerous driving charge, with fines reaching up to £5,000 and points on their licence.

Drivers could also face action under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 if pets are transported in a way that causes them suffering or distress.

Charlotte also urged motorists to have a plan in case of a breakdown, saying: "Pets can become stressed in breakdown situations, so it’s essential to keep them calm and restrained. Having a plan in place can make all the difference if you find yourself stranded with your pet."

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

