Drivers are being warned to get their cars off driveways this weekend as Britain bakes in a 30C heatwave.

Look out for your car

Experts say the blistering temperatures could wreak havoc on parked vehicles and even damage driveways, with interiors at risk of melting plastics, exploding drinks and cracking trim.

Motorists are being urged to take action before Sunday (29.06.25), when the mercury is set to spike.

Specialists from Scrap Car Comparison told the Daily Express: “If you’re lucky enough to own a garage, it’s absolutely worth clearing out the bits and bobs so you can park your vehicle inside, away from the harmful rays of the sun.”

The alert follows reports of fizzy drinks bursting inside cars left baking in full sun, leaving behind a sticky mess and broken packaging.

Other hacks to help drivers keep their cars protected as the heatwave hits:

1. Use a windscreen sunshade to stop your dashboard from turning into a hotplate

2. Park smart by choosing shaded spots like under trees or in multi-storey car parks

3. Leave windows slightly open to allow hot air to escape and reduce pressure

4. Remove drinks and gadgets that could overheat or explode in extreme temperatures

5. Cover seats with towels to avoid burns from hot leather or vinyl

6. Check tyre pressure as heat can cause tyres to expand and burst if already overinflated

7. Apply a coat of wax to protect paintwork from sun damage and fading

8. Use a steering wheel cover to stop it getting too hot to touch