Drivers are being urged to stay alert after councils warned of a surge in text message parking scams.

Drivers warned over rise in parking fine text scams

Motorists are being targeted with fake penalty charge notices (PCNs) sent by SMS, complete with a link to a bogus payment page.

Cheshire West and Chester Council's Maria Byrne told The Guardian: "Our parking team has recently been made aware of these scams. They may appear urgent or official, but they are not and include a link to a fake payment page."

Officials have also flagged reports of scam texts claiming to be from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), even though the body has no involvement with parking fines.

Experts say genuine fines will always include your vehicle registration, the exact time of the offence and the location of the infringement. If any of these details are missing, it is likely a scam.

Drivers are being told to ignore suspicious texts and never click on links or enter personal and financial information.

The British Parking Association (BPA) advises motorists to log into their parking app account if they have one, or to contact their local authority directly to check.

The BPA added: "Real PCNs are on physical paper and always include instructions on how to pay or appeal it!"