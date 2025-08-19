Drivers say switching to an electric car has left them feeling calmer and happier behind the wheel.

Driving an electric car could be better for your health

Three-quarters of motorists admit they feel more relaxed in an EV compared to their old petrol or diesel, according to a new poll by DS Automobiles ahead of the launch of its new No.8.

The study suggests an electric car's "lack of noise, vibrations and clunky gear changes" helps lower blood pressure and could also make us better drivers.

Among those who suffer stress on the road, more than a third (35%) admit it has a negative effect on how they drive, leaving them indecisive, distracted or prone to rash decisions.

Overall, 39% of motorists said driving is stressful, with the top triggers being tailgaters (58%), poor lane discipline from other drivers (53%) and roadworks or traffic jams (44%).

Getting lost is another key cause of tension, with 42% of drivers saying unfamiliar roads raise their stress levels, making reliable sat nav a must-have for many.

Jules Tilstone, MD of DS Automobiles UK said: "We know that stress behind the wheel affects more than just the driver, it impacts confidence, decision making and enjoyment. That’s why our aim at DS Automobiles is to craft experiences. With the No.8, we've created a true escape from the stresses and strains of British roads."