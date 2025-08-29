Drivers are being warned they could be slapped with fines of up to £1,000 if their number plates do not comply with Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) rules coming into force this September.

DVLA issues alert

The executive agency has reminded motorists that incorrectly displayed licence plates can also see cars fail their MOT.

The DVLA said: "Number plates (also known as licence plates) must show your registration number correctly. You could be fined up to £1,000 and your vehicle will fail its MOT test if you drive with incorrectly displayed number plates."

From September, plates must follow some key rules. They must be made from reflective material, show black characters on a white background at the front and yellow at the back, and cannot have background patterns. Plates must also include the name of the supplier and display the correct British Standard mark, which for those fitted after 1 September 2021 is BS AU 145e.

Motorists are also reminded that only a single, solid black font can be used on plates fitted after 1 September 2021

The DVLA does allow certain features, including raised 3D lettering, specific flags and emblems, as well as green flashes on vehicles that are fully zero-emission.

The warning comes as new cars will begin being registered with the 75 plate from September until February 2025. They will then move to the 26 plate, before switching again to the 76 plate in September 2026.