Drivers could soon snap up new electric motors for thousands less as the government rolls out a major new scheme to drive Brits away from petrol and diesel.

EV discounts

Some EVs will see price cuts of up to £3,750, with the discounts kicking in on eligible cars priced under £37,000, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

The push is part of a £650 million pot aimed at making green motors more affordable, with manufacturers able to apply for funding from Wednesday.

According to the BBC, discounts under the new grant will range from £1,500 to £3,750 and are being dished out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once approved, customers will not have to lift a finger, as the discount will be knocked straight off the price at the dealership.

But not everyone is convinced. Some drivers have already told the BBC that slashing prices is not enough – they want to see more charging points before switching to battery power.

There are 1.3 million electric cars currently humming around UK roads, but just 82,000 public chargers to keep them going.

A full list of eligible vehicles is expected to be published in the coming days, with the scheme set to run for the next three years.