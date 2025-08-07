Electric vehicles may have a higher upfront price, but they're much cheaper to run in the long term.

Are electric cars cheaper to run in the long term?

Experts say switching to an EV could save the average driver hundreds every year, thanks to lower fuel and maintenance costs.

​According to the Electric Car Scheme​ - a salary sacrifice firm with a website promoting electric car savings and advice​ - the average cost of charging at home is just £630 a year, compared to £1,230 to fill up a petrol car.

Electric vehicles, which don't require engine oil, spark plugs or many of the moving parts found in petrol cars, ​also cost less to maintain. On average, EV drivers spend around £165 on servicing annually, compared to £205 for petrol vehicles - a 24​% difference that adds up over time.

Since vehicle tax is based on emissions, electric cars ​- which produce no ​carbon dioxide ​- often qualify for reduced or even zero rates. Petrol cars, on the other hand, tend to face higher charges under the current Vehicle Excise Duty system.

With fuel prices through the roof and pressure mounting to go green, the cash-saving perks of electric cars are getting harder to ignore. From lower running costs and tax breaks to fewer trips to the garage, switching to an EV isn't just good for the planet, it could give your wallet a proper boost too.