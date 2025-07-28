I had the opportunity to meet up with the team from Lexus in Portugal whilst I was on holiday to test drive the all new battery electric RZ 350e, RZ 450e and the steer-by-wire RZ550e F Sport with all-wheel drive.

The Lexus RZ-550e-F-SPORT-Sonic-Platinum

What a great location they chose we were staying at the luxury 5-star Viceroy Ombria Algarve Hotel and Spa which was 40 minutes’ drive from where I was staying so I wasn’t going to miss the chance.

Lexus could not have picked a better hotel and location for us to stay, it was a perfect match for the luxury cars that Lexus were showcasing, being Lexus we were truly spoilt. I had arrived earlier than most of the journalists so took the time to have a good look around the hotel and its surroundings they had a golf course, luxury spa, and even a fire pit to sit around on the cool Portugal evenings.

Vicroy Ombria Algave Hotel and Spa

Build on a hill with views to die for the hotel had several pools some were infinity pools overlooking the valleys below. There was a large, heated pool which was lovely and warm and a couple of shallow pools just for paddling in. Some of the ground floor suites even had their own individual pools which were so cool, mine had a large garden table and chairs to sit out and relax in.

Throughout the grounds where plenty of places to sit in the sun and chill or secluded sheltered seating just to sit out and quietly and take in the stunning views while relaxing.

We met at 6.30pm for a briefing to hear about the cars and what we were to expect from the numerous upgrades to them. This was then followed by an alfresco dinner; the steak was amazing and after a glass or two of wine I headed off to bed for an early start in the morning.

After a great night sleep in my suite, off for breakfast you had plenty to choose from, hot and cold and it set me up for the day. Then off to pick up the car.

RZ 500e Luxury Graphite-Black and RZ-550e F-SPORT Sonic Platinum

We were paired up to share the driving experience so with my partner for the day we were given our car the RZ450e to begin with and I drove first so after programming the sat nav off we went. I know the motorways very well as I drive them every time I go on holiday so knew where we were off to but I have never driven the country road so this was going to be a nice change to get to see a new part of Portugal

The car handled the narrow roads well while inside the cabin was spacious and quiet. Being all electric there was no engine noise and the sound-deadening kept road noise to an absolute minimum. I had test driven this car in the UK the month before but just being in the sun made it even better. I drove from Tor to Silves and up to the Castle before my partner took over for the drive back to the hotel.

Motorway driving is just so comfortable flip to cruise control and all you need to do is steer, with all the tech now on the cars even if you start to move lanes the steering lets you know and pulls you back.

Back to the hotel for some refreshments, before we set off on our second journey.

This time in the RZ 350e again lovely car to drive really comfortable. We drove around the town of Loule and around some villages and on all types of roads the car handles well and it has plenty of room. We stopped for lunch in Farrobo and then the final drive was to take the RZ 550e back to Faro to drop my driving partner off and I then to head back to the hotel to pick up my car.

The Lexus 550F drive by wire

Lexus 550e F Sport new shaped steering wheel with steer-by-wire system

The steer-by-wire system was quite an experience you feel like you are driving a racing car. Everything about this car is stunning - the interior with the new shaped steering wheel being like this is so cool and easy to grip. The paddles on the steering wheel take a bit of getting used to; I kept turning on the wipers on in error but after a couple of minutes you get used to all the positioning. The seating gives great comfort, again the car handles road and any situation effortless I loved it. The RZ 550e is just in a different class and after a good few hours driving I still arrived totally refreshed, I had an amazing time really enjoyed the drive and the three cars I drove

The final opinion

Lexus has improved its RZ range in several important key areas to maintain its place as a leading manufacturer of quality EV's. The ride is quieter, performance from the powertrains has been upgraded and there’s now a more “affordable” option in the lineup with the new RZ350e FWD model.

The new RZ 550 Sport with its radical development of a steer-by-wire system is a real positive as Lexus go into 2026 and beyond.