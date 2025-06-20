As temperatures rise, many drivers may be disappointed to find that their car’s air conditioning is no longer delivering the icy blast they remember. But according to a motoring expert, a quick and budget-friendly service could make a clear difference.

Stay cool behind the wheel

Matt Wrankmore, Head of Garage Network at FixMyCar, told The Sun that a 45-minute garage visit can restore the cooling system’s power.

He said: “Many drivers expect their car’s air conditioning to just work when they need it to.

“However, the air conditioning system uses refrigerant gas and a compressor to cool the air in the cabin.

“Few people realise that over 10% of refrigerant gas escapes naturally every year, which means the cooling system's power drops significantly over time.

“This is where the need for an air con regas comes in.

Having the system 'regassed', essentially refilling the refrigerant gas, will have an instant effect on your car’s air conditioning and will get you back to pleasantly cool journeys on our few scorching hot days this summer.”

The expert explained that drivers may be unknowingly putting their car’s air conditioning system at risk by not using it regularly.

Matt added: “Another little-known fact is that a lack of use of your air conditioning could also exacerbate the problem.

“Not using the air conditioning frequently can cause the seals and compressor to harden or shrink, which can then cause damage that results in larger refrigerant leaks down the line.

“This is a particular problem for Brits. As we only get a few really hot days a year, many of us don’t use our air conditioning as often as we should.

“So, my best advice to drivers who want to maintain their cooling system better is to turn on your air conditioning regularly, even in winter – as crazy as that sounds.”