Skoda's future for the Superb Estate is in doubt as the carmaker prepares to launch a new electric estate that could see its two wagon models merged into one.

Skoda confirms uncertain future for Superb Estate as electric wagon emerges

At the 2023 Munich motor show the manufacturer revealed the Vision O concept, a clear signal of its commitment to building an electric estate in the coming years. Although still a concept, chief executive Klaus Zellmer confirmed plans to put the model into production.

Johannes Neft, head of technical development, told CAR Magazine that the Vision O's size - positioned between the current Octavia Estate and Superb Estate - was no coincidence.

When asked if both models would continue, Neft said no final decision had been made.

He explained: “We have not decided if the Octavia and Superb will both continue. We have to check and this will also depend a bit on the size we want the car to be, and if we are going more in the direction of Superb or are we staying with Octavia. If you grow the Octavia, you are getting very close to a Superb.”

Despite the surge in SUV popularity, the Octavia Estate remains strong in Europe, selling around 200,000 units last year, ranking eighth among best-selling cars. By comparison, the Superb Estate’s 2024 sales reached just 34,000 units.

Zellmer said he remained confident in the future of estates but warned that pricing would be crucial.

He said: “We need to stay in that price bracket [of the Octavia] because if not our customers will go somewhere else and we don’t want that."

The manufacturer first previewed an electric estate concept three years ago but delayed its launch to use Volkswagen’s new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). This promises longer range and improved autonomous driving features, essential for estate car buyers who often cover high mileage.

A decision on whether to continue the Superb Estate or focus on a single electric wagon will be revealed as the EV launch approaches.