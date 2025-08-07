The government has pledged to make electric vehicles more affordable​, but stopped short of confirming if drivers will get direct cash grants.

Government ​pledges to make EVs ​cheaper to buy

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said ministers “will be making it cheaper” for drivers to switch to electric, with full details due later this week. But when grilled by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on whether that meant grants, she refused to say.

Instead, the MP confirmed £63million would be spent on boosting EV charging infrastructure, alongside a £25million fund for “cross-pavement gullies” to help households without driveways charge their cars at home.

She told viewers of the Sunday show: “We are going to be making some announcements later this week on how we make it more affordable for people to buy an electric vehicle. I can guarantee to your viewers that we will be making it cheaper for those who do want to make the switch.”

The gullies ​- which let charging cables run safely beneath pavements ​- are seen as a key solution for millions of motorists who park on the street. Officials said 20,000 gullies will be installed by the end of 2026.

A £700million package of subsidies to lower EV costs is said to be in the final stages of planning.