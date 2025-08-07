The Government’s new electric vehicle grant scheme has descended into “chaos and confusion”, with carmakers buried in red tape and drivers left scratching their heads.

Ministers announced last week that drivers could bag up to £3,750 to switch to a greener ride, as part of a push to meet tough net zero targets. The cash will only apply to motors with a list price under £37,000, and even then, the level of support is tiered depending on how “environmentally sustainable” the car is.

Under the scheme, carmakers must register their vehicles, which are then assessed for eligibility. If approved, they apply the discount at the point of sale and later claim the money back from the Treasury.

But insiders say the plan is backfiring, with one motoring boss blasting the scheme as poorly thought out. The senior executive, who has worked at several top manufacturers, told The Times: “The problem with this administration is they do not seek advice before doing things.”

Another industry source added that the red tape around the scheme is already choking progress: “The level of paperwork needed to get the full grant is also extraordinary, with supply chain emissions for some parts, components and material required. It is looking like very few cars will be eligible for the full amount.”

EVs will be split into two bands, with the greenest models attracting the full £3,750 discount. Cars with a lower sustainability score will see a cut of just £1,500.

Ginny Buckley, chief executive of advice website Electrifying.com, urged caution. She said: “I’m now telling anyone in the market for a new EV to pause before making a decision.

“Far from being the shot in the arm that private buyers need, this ill-conceived grant scheme has only created questions and confusion.”