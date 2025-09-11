Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed that a recent cyber attack on its IT systems compromised some data.

The incident, which occurred on August 31, led to the shutdown of JLR's global IT network and halted production at multiple plants.

JLR initially insisted there was no evidence that data had been stolen. However, after further investigation, the company admitted that some records had been hit and notified the breach to relevant regulators. JLR has pledged to alert customers directly if their personal details were involved.

The breach disrupted operations at factories in the UK, Slovakia, India and Brazil. UK sites in Halewood, Solihull and Wolverhampton remain closed, with workers told not to return until at least September 15. This has delayed vehicle production by nearly two weeks during a key sales period.

The hacker group 'Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters' has claimed responsibility for the incident. Known for previous breaches involving companies like Marks and Spencer, the group has not confirmed if they stole data or deployed malware. However, leaked internal documents suggest unauthorised access to JLR systems.

JLR is working with third-party cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to assess and contain the breach. The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre is also providing support.

Cybersecurity experts say bringing IT systems back online after a hack is rarely straightforward.

Security manager Dray Agha said the swift shutdown limited the damage, but rebooting linked-up operations safely is still a major challenge.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "This incident highlights the critical vulnerability of modern manufacturing, where a single IT system attack can halt a multi-billion-pound physical production line, directly impacting sales, especially during a key period like a new registration month.

"Cybercriminals know this, and many leverage the stopped clock of business functions as the leverage they need to force capitulation of ransomware demands."

Economists estimate the hack could cost JLR up to £5 million daily, with long-term effects on suppliers and customer confidence. Some suppliers have already reported disruptions and temporary layoffs linked to the halt in JLR production.

JLR has apologised for the disruption caused to employees, suppliers and customers. The company said it is prioritising system recovery and will continue to provide regular updates as the investigation and restoration efforts progress.