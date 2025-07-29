Learner drivers are being left high and dry with some waiting more than five months just to book a driving test, with four in five test centres now maxed out on delays.

Driving test waiting times

Shocking new figures reveal that as of May 5, a whopping 258 driving test centres across Britain had hit the maximum wait time of 24 weeks - a backlog affecting 81% of all sites.

The AA Driving School, which got its hands on the stats via the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), said the situation "cannot get much worse".

Emma Bush, managing director of AA Driving School, said: "With the vast majority of driving test centres now showing waits at the maximum the system will allow, the situation cannot get much worse. New measures designed to start bringing down waiting times were implemented at the start of April by the DVSA.

"There are signs of recovery though, putting both the industry and learners on tenterhooks for more signs of improvement in the coming months.

"While we would expect these changes to take a few months to show a positive impact, it is still disappointing to see that learners are continuing to face an uphill battle when it comes to booking their driving test."

The delays have been blamed on a surge in demand and panicked learners rushing to book slots earlier than ever, clogging up the system even further.

Meanwhile, the Government wrapped up a consultation last week looking at ways to fix the booking mess. Proposals included cracking down on "bots" hoovering up slots and reselling them online.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

