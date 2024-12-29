When it set out to create the new LM people carrier, Lexus set the goal of delivering the ultimate in luxury travel: four-wheeled transport that achieves a level of sophistication and exclusivity more frequently associated with the world of private jets. Taking a no-compromise approach, it has succeeded in delivering a unique “Luxury Mover,” a vehicle that is truly in a class of its own.

The Lexus LM luxury transport personified

Wherever the road – crowded city street or sweeping mountain pass – the atmosphere inside the LM is guaranteed to always be calm, quiet and supremely comfortable. It’s the perfect expression of omotenashi, the Japanese hospitality principle, that’s central to Lexus, where your every need is anticipated and seamlessly catered for.

Omotenashi is one of the ways in which Lexus seeks to provide its customers with “Amazing Experiences” and it made the LM a worthy participant in a recent Lexus adventure programme in New Zealand. Here, guests were able to experience a Lexus spirit of adventure that combines a great driving experience with luxury and comfort. They were immersed in the local culture, cuisine and natural world, travelling through breathtaking landscapes in three all-new, contrasting models: the LM, the LBX crossover and the GX luxury off-roader (a global Lexus model, not sold in the UK). The event illustrated the breadth of Lexus innovation and the brand’s diversification into vibrant new market areas.

Guests travelled as passengers along routes through spectacular natural landscapes, enjoying panoramic views from the twin rear seats in the top-of-the range model. This four-seat Takumi version of the LM takes omotenashi design, technologies and features to the maximum. The rear passenger seats are upholstered in finest L-aniline leather and are equipped with extending ottomans to support the lower legs and integrated heating, ventilation and massage functions. They also recline airline-style to fully horizontal should you want to take a break during the journey. Lexus Climate Concierge monitors each passenger’s body temperature to help maintain an ideal cabin temperature and air quality.

The cabin is insulated from any unwelcome external noise yet offers a “natural silence” more like you would find in a quiet New Zealand forest than an acoustically perfect recording studio. And if the view outside doesn’t capture your attention, a 48-inch high-definition widescreen monitor can be used for streaming movies, or online meetings. The hospitality aspect also includes innovative technologies such as a 23-speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound audio system, tailor-made for the LM, folding tables and power doors and sunshades. And if you need a cooling drink during the journey, a 14-litre refrigerator can accommodate plenty of liquid refreshment.

Equal attention has been paid to the engineering aspects of the vehicle, with a smooth and refined self-charging hybrid system and suspension that maintains poise and comfort in all conditions. It is also an all-new vehicle from the ground up, and – unlike many other people carriers – not a passenger vehicle that has been adapted from a van model base.

In addition to the Takumi model, the LM range includes a seven-seat version that brings another level of luxury to chauffeur-driven executive transport. The rear cabin features two VIP seats and a two-plus-one second row seating arrangement that can be folded away to provide extra load space when not in use. Features include semi-aniline leather seats, the Lexus Climate Concierge, a 14-inch drop-down rear monitor, a folding table and a 21-speaker Mark Levinson 3D Surround Sound audio system.

The LM can be classified as a new kind of limousine for the modern age, where business, leisure and relaxation can overlap in a single journey and where peace, quiet and privacy are the most highly valued luxury qualities.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

