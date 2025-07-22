Lexus continues its strong association with cinema, as a Sponsor and Official Car of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival – La Biennale di Venezia – for a ninth consecutive year.

Lexus all-new, all-electric Lexus ES saloon

The international luxury brand shares a common spirit with the world of film, bringing passion, innovation and creativity to its car design and pursuit of sustainable mobility. Lexus’s presence at the Venice International Film Festival represents its desire to embrace the future with cutting edge and sustainable technology solutions.

Guests at previous Venice International Film Festival's - Brad Pitt, Ana De Armas, Adrien Brody.

From 27 August to 6 September, the Venice Lido will become a crossroads between cinema and automotive innovation, with a fleet of electrified Lexus vehicles providing luxury transport for directors, actors, creatives and VIP guests. The cars will demonstrate Lexus’s well-established multi-technology approach to reducing carbon, including battery electric RZ, plug-in hybrid NX and full hybrid RX, LBX, ES and UX models.

For this festival edition, the spotlight will be on the all-new, all-electric ES saloon which, like a true movie star, will enjoy its own red carpet preview. The model combines elegance and technology and is a perfect expression of Lexus’s Making Luxury Personal concept. This is tailor-made luxury that adapts to the demands of an evolving market, providing innovative, engaging and memorable experiences, just like a well-made film.

Paolo Moroni, Director of Lexus Italy, said: “Innovation is integral to Lexus’s brand DNA, going beyond technology to include creativity, sustainability and always making the customer the centre of what we do. We share these qualities with the world of cinema, which is why we are proud to partner La Biennale di Venezia for the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

“It will be a privilege this year to again accompany actors and directors for their red carpet appearances with our fleet of electrified luxury vehicles. Our presence at the festival is also an expression of our commitment to the future, elevating the driving experience, redefining the standards of mobility and respecting the environment.”

