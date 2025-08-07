With Britain bracing for a blistering heatwave, a top scientist has revealed a clever trick to cool your car down without touching the air con.

Car door trick to beat heatwave

Temperatures in London are set to soar to 34C on Tuesday (01.07.25), and mathematician and broadcaster Hannah Fry - known to her followers as 'frysquared' - has demonstrated her go-to method for surviving sweaty car rides.

She explained in a now-viral video: "There is actually a fluid dynamics trick that you can use to quickly cool your car down".

And the best bit? It doesn’t require any fancy gadgets - just a bit of physics.

Hannah continued: "That's what my PhD is in, fluid dynamics. It's a trick I continue to use. So don't bother putting on the air con. It's not worth it."

Instead, she said drivers should follow these simple steps:

"Open one of the windows on the opposite side of the driver's door - back window. Then what you do is you very quickly open and close the driver's door."

According to the expert, opening and closing the door pushes out the air inside, creating a low-pressure zone that helps pull fresh air in.

"The reason why it works is that when you open and close the door, especially if you do it quickly, the door that is moving outwards sweeps out all of the air that's in its way, creating this sort of area of low pressure.

"And then that sets up something called bulk flow, which is where all of the hot, sweaty, horrible air inside the car is drawn outwards. And the only way to refill it is with fresh, easy air, from over that side. It takes about two or three goes, and suddenly it's absolutely beautifully temperate."