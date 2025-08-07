Millions of drivers in the UK have been told to put down the sponge and step away from the hosepipe after Yorkshire Water slapped down the country’s first hosepipe ban of 2025.

Millions told to stop washing their cars

The new restrictions kick in from Thursday (10.07.25) and will affect everything from watering gardens and filling paddling pools to jet-washing patios and washing cars.

Yorkshire Water said the emergency move comes after the driest spring on record, with just 15cm of rain falling between February and June - less than half the usual amount.

The firm’s director of water, Dave Kaye, told the BBC: "Having restrictions in place also allows us to apply for drought permits from the Environment Agency, which means we can abstract more water from our rivers and reduce compensation flows out of our reservoirs so that we can continue to provide the water our customers rely on us for."

Under the temporary use ban, households will not be allowed to use hosepipes for non-essential water use, including car washing.

Mr. Kaye added: "The ban will be in place until the region has seen significant rainfall to bring reservoirs and groundwater stocks back to where they need to be. This may last into the winter months, but we will lift the usage restrictions as soon as we are able."