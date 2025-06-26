Tesla's much-hyped Robotaxi service is under investigation just days after its launch, following footage that showed the self-driving cars breaking speed limits and veering into the wrong lanes.

The service, which debuted over the weekend in Austin, Texas, appears to have attracted immediate scrutiny from America's main road safety watchdog.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed it is reviewing multiple clips posted online showing the cars "driving erratically" and "failing to comply with traffic regulations".

In a statement, the agency said: "NHTSA is aware of the referenced incidents and is in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information."

Elon Musk's motor giant has yet to comment publicly on the reported incidents, but the billionaire previously took to X to celebrate the rollout, calling it the "culmination of a decade of hard work".

He wrote: "Super congratulations to the Tesla AI software and chip design teams on a successful Robotaxi launch!! Culmination of a decade of hard work. Both the AI chip and software teams were built from scratch within Tesla."

Only ten Robotaxis are said to be active in the Austin pilot.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

