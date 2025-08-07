New cars sold in Britain are set to come fitted with black box-style data recorders and breathalyser-ready tech as Labour eyes closer alignment with EU safety rules, sparking claims of a Brexit backtrack.

The controversial move, which would see UK car manufacturing follow Brussels' latest vehicle safety laws, has been described as a political ploy by Sir Keir Starmer to repair relations with Europe after years of post-Brexit division.

But the Government insists the change is about cutting costs for drivers. With Britain and the EU producing slightly different car models since Brexit, ministers now fear extra charges are being passed on to customers, particularly in Northern Ireland.

Speaking in Parliament, Lord Hendy, Minister of State for the Department for Transport, said there was now an “explicit presumption in favour of alignment” when it comes to how cars are built.

He added the Government would be “considering options for requiring the fitment of the safety technologies mandated by the EU’s general safety regulation” and would work with manufacturers and motor trade groups before final decisions are made.

Brussels introduced the General Safety Regulation 2 (GSR2) following the UK’s departure from the EU. Under the rules, all new models must come prepped for a built-in breathalyser system, which can stop the engine from starting if the driver is over the limit.

So-called “alcolocks” are likely to be reserved for high-risk drivers with previous drink-driving convictions, but the tech enabling them must be installed as standard.

Cars will also feature Event Data Recorders (EDRs) - black box-style devices that capture key driving data in the moments before a crash, similar to flight recorders in planes.

The changes already apply in Northern Ireland under the Brexit deal designed to avoid a hard border with the Republic. But the divergence from rules in the rest of the UK means drivers there could end up paying more for new vehicles brought in from the mainland.

Labour is understood to back alignment of the UK and EU safety laws to avoid Northern Irish motorists being hit in the pocket.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: “With the heavily integrated nature of the UK and European automotive sectors, regulatory alignment supports efficient production, keeping costs down for consumers while retaining the widest possible model choice.”