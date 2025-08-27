Parents have been warned they could rack up thousands of pounds in fines for making simple mistakes during the school run.

School run mistakes that risk hefty fines

Motoring experts say even a small slip-up could see carers forking out eye-watering amounts as they drop off and pick up their children.

Managing director of Select Car Leasing, Graham Conway, said: "The school run is stressful enough as it is, but the pressure is compounded when you’re doing it for the first time after the long summer break.

"Taking the odd liberty here and there as a school run mum, dad or grandparent might seem innocuous, but such shortcuts can prove costly - and you could rack up hundreds of pounds in fines in just one morning alone."

One of the biggest mistakes to avoid is reversing too far. The Highway Code clearly states drivers "must not reverse your vehicle further than necessary". Doing so could result in being hit with a careless or inconsiderate driving charge, which carries a fine of up to £2,500 and as many as nine penalty points.

Another costly error is exceeding the reduced school zone speed limit. Roads around schools are often restricted to 20mph, with speeding offences leading to a minimum £100 fine and three penalty points. In more serious cases the fine can reach £1,000.

Drivers have also been warned against letting road rage get the better of them. Select Car Leasing explained: "Don’t be tempted to make a rude hand gesture or honk your horn inappropriately while on the school run". Depending on the offence, motorists could face fines of up to £1,000.

Stopping on yellow zig-zag lines outside schools is also banned. Police say parking opposite them is not allowed either. Offenders can be fined £130.

Other fines drivers risk during the school run include blocking a driveway or leaving the engine idling outside the gates. Councils have already been dishing out £40 penalties for idling, with some threatening to hike this to £100 to tackle air pollution, as reported by the Oxford Mail.

Motorists could also be stung for using a mobile phone at the wheel, failing to wear a seatbelt or pulling up on double yellow lines, all of which can carry hefty fines and points on a licence.