Motorists who ignore warnings from their MOT test are risking serious breakdowns or even collisions with one in six drivers suffering consequences in the last year, new research reveals.

MOT

According to a new survey by the RAC, 17% of drivers who skipped repairs flagged in their vehicle’s MOT advisory notices ended up on the roadside or involved in an accident.

The figure equates to around six million drivers in the UK - a worrying snapshot of Britain’s vehicle safety habits.

RAC head of technical James Gibson said: “It’s easy to think an advisory note is something you can just put off especially when money is tight. But our data shows it can be a false economy. A small fault today can quickly become a major one tomorrow and a dangerous one at that.”

Advisories, while not reasons to fail an MOT, often highlight worn tyres, corroded brake pipes, suspension wear and steering issues, any of which can quickly escalate if ignored.

The RAC survey, which quizzed 2,000 UK motorists, also found that 22% of those who ignored advisories admitted they did so purely to save money.

James Gibson added: “When you factor in recovery charges, higher repair bills and the stress of a breakdown or even worse, an accident, it becomes clear how vital it is to stay on top of maintenance.”

“Keeping your car in good working order is not just about ticking boxes — it’s about keeping you, your passengers and other road users safe.”